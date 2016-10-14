Rifle family displaced after house fire

A Rifle family was displaced early Wednesday morning after a fire caused heavy damage to their home.

None of the residents were injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to a news release from Colorado River Fire Rescue. The family — officials did not identify the family — was displaced but is staying with relatives.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 1300 block of east 17th Street in Rifle around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage and front door of the home. They were able to quickly knock down the flames and contain the fire by 3:45 a.m. It was officially declared out at 7 a.m.

According to the press release, the residents woke up to the smell of smoke in the house and discovered the garage was on fire. They evacuated and called 911. Firefighters safely rescued the family cat, but the family dog died as a result of the fire.

Heavy smoke and heat damage was suffered throughout the home. Firefighters found no working smoke detectors in the residence.

CRFR and the home owners’ insurance company are both investigating the fire.