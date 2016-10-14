On the record for Oct. 14

Craig Police Department

Thursday, Oct. 13

In the 800 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of harassment and warned one party to stop sending texts to another person.

In the 2000 block of Baker Drive, officers arrested one man on two warrants for violating probation.

In the 200 block of East Ninth Street, officers responded to a report of a vicious dog.

In the 200 block of East Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving two females outside of a restaurant. One of the woman was cited for fighting.

In the 800 block of Ashley Road, officers took a report of harassment.

At Green Street and West Victory Way, an officer assisted the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop.