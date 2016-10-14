From Pipi's Pasture: Saving the Luttrell Barn

The old barn on our family ranch at Morapos has stood there some 70 years. Sometimes I wonder, if walls could talk, what stories the barn would tell. Perhaps it would be of a crew of men stacking hay in the loft or of a cow with her head in a stanchion waiting to be milked. Or there might be stories of my sisters and brother playing in the loft or brushing our 4-H steers as they ate their grain in the barn’s stalls.

There might be stories of cold early spring nights during calving season when the calving barn was so overcrowded that some calves had to sleep in the barn. Oh, the stories the barn’s walls might tell!

So when I hear community people talk about the efforts to save the old Luttrell Barn in Craig, I can’t help but wonder what stories its walls might tell.

The history of the Luttrell Barn is considerable, way too much to relate in this column, but a few notes about its past are appropriate. It once belonged to William H. Rose, for whom Rose Street is named. The barn stood on one of the area’s first homesteads, along Fortification Creek.

The barn was big. It had stalls for seven horses, plus a harness room and other storage. The loft had enough room to hold fifty tons of loose hay or 100 tons of baled hay.

The Luttrell Barn changed hands over the years. In 1976 it was moved across Washington Street and then to the Moffat County Fairgrounds property near what is now the Boys & Girls Club. In later years, when the barn was owned by the Luttrell family, one of their daughters, Emilyn Young, donated it to the Arts and Humanities Council in Craig.

The Luttrell Barn was remodeled inside — I’ve seen pictures of the inside rooms which are really quite nice — and it became a unique meeting place and a location for parties and wedding receptions.

Now the barn is in need of repair. A “Save the Luttrell Barn Committee,” headed up by John Allen, of Craig, is seeking pledges to raise the $100,000 needed for repair and maintenance of the building. To obtain a pledge application or to ask questions about the Luttrell Barn, call John Allen at 970-824-6761.

Why save the barn? It’s part of our history, and oh, if the walls could talk, what stories they would tell!