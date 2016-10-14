Over a Cup of Coffee: Baking apple bread

We have bags of apples all over the kitchen, all from our own trees. Mostly I have been peeling and slicing the apples and cooking them in a saucepan. I sweeten the apples with sugar, add a little cinnamon, and thicken the juice with a little cornstarch. We eat them that way, with a little cream or whipped topping. It’s really like making a pie except without the crust.

Anyway, a couple of weeks ago this column featured apple cake recipes. This one has a recipe for an apple bread. Also featured is a “different” recipe for baked apples — different to me because I usually bake the apples whole, after paring out the seeds. The apples are filled with sugar and cinnamon before baking.

If you are like us, with lots of apples, maybe these recipes will provide a way to use them.

Apple Nut Bread

1 ½ cups of oil

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 cups granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 eggs

3 cups delicious apples, peeled and diced

3 cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup pecan pieces

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Beat together oil, sugar, and eggs in a large mixing bowl. In a separate bowl mix the flour, cinnamon, salt, and baking soda. Add to the sugar mixture and beat well. Add the vanilla, apples, and pecans. Pour the mixture into two greased and floured 9x5x3-inch loaf pans. The mixture will be very thick. Bake for one hour and 30 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes and then remove from pans.

Delicious Baked Apples

6 cooking apples (Rome Beauty or Winesap)

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup granulated sugar

Cinnamon

Butter

Pare the apples; cut them in half. Arrange them in a buttered 8x12x2-inch baking dish. Mix the sugar and flour and sprinkle it over and around the apples. Sprinkle with cinnamon, to taste. Dot each apple with about ¼ teaspoon butter. Add water to the dish to about a ¼-inch depth. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 30 minutes. Then baste the apples with sauce, which has formed in the bottom of the dish. Add more water if the sauce is too thick. Continue baking for 15 to 30 minutes longer, or until the apples are very tender.

This week’s recipes came from my cookbook that has no cover and is missing pages. If you have a recipe that you would like to share with readers, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig 81626.