Our View: Take 10 minutes to participate in broadband survey

The majority of our community operates online, meaning they're using the web for business, social media and to read news and information on various websites.

A broadband planning team has been hard at work in Craig, trying to find viable ways to increase internet speeds, giving Moffat County a more robust infrastructure for residents and businesses.

Audrey Danner and Terry Carwile visited the editorial board this week, asking the board to support and highlight why we need better broadband.

To us, it’s a no-brainer, and we’re thrilled that Craig has a broadband planning team.

Therefore, we encourage all Moffat County citizens to hop online and take a broadband survey to help the planning team better understand our broadband needs.

The Moffat County Broadband Planning Team is asking community members to complete a survey of about their current internet speeds and usage and hopes for future access, stated a recent business brief in the Craig Daily Press.

“The survey will help the team to develop strategies to improve infrastructure in Moffat County communities so that residents and business owners will have access to high-speed internet,” the brief stated. “The team’s local funding partners include Tri-State Generation and Transmission, Colorado Northwestern Community College, The Memorial Hospital, Yampa Valley Electric Association and Danner Communications."

The survey — which has separate questions for residential and commercial users — takes less than 10 minutes to complete and can be found by visiting www.cmedp.com and clicking on the “Broadband” icon in the bottom right-hand corner on the home page.

For more information or for a paper survey, call Audrey Danner at 970-321-2021.

We encourage all community members to take 10 minutes to complete the survey. It’s important to education, health care and public safety to have access to high speed internet.

“If we as a community are to retain business, recruit business and encourage business innovation, broadband is key to the process,” Danner said.