King family: Thank you

This thank you goes out to all of you wonderful, wonderful people who showed your love and support for my family as we said goodbye to the beautiful woman who loved me for the past 54 years.

We were always one — Dick and Jane forever. There is no explaining why she’s gone now, but we know that she is in a better, happier place. She is saving a place for me if they will have me.

I have a very strong family and great support from all of my friends. We feel very fortunate to be a part of such a supportive and kind community.

Love to you all.

Dick King and family

