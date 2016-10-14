Health Briefs: Grief support group to start Tuesday

Northwest Colorado Health will host “Facing the Mourning,” a grief education and support group 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 18 through Nov. 15 at the Northwest Colorado Health Yampa Avenue office, 485 Yampa Avenue. The group is open to anyone coping with the loss of a friend or a loved one. For more information or to RSVP, please call 970-871-7682.

Hayden Library holds Alzheimer’s group Wednesday

Join us and get answers to your questions about memory loss and the potential impact of a healthy lifestyle on your risk for Alzheimer's. Alzheimer's Association Colorado Chapter is presenting "Know the 10 Signs of Alzheimer's: Early Detection Matters" from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Hayden Public Library 201 E. Jefferson Ave. For more information or to register, please call 970-472-9798 or email mbrown2@alz.org.

Say Boo to the Flu events will be held Oct. 25 and Oct. 27

Northwest Colorado Health will host Say Boo to the Flu clinics 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at Boys & Girls Club of Craig, 1324 East Highway 40 and 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at Northwest Colorado Health in Craig, 745 Russell Street. Flu and pneumonia shots will be available for all ages. Children will receive a new book when they get their flu shot. Please bring Medicaid, CHP+ or other insurance card. Low cost options are available for individuals who don’t have insurance. Cash and checks will be accepted. A full schedule of upcoming flu clinics is available at northwestcoloradohealth.org/flu. Flu shots also are available by appointment. Call 970-824-8233.

The Memorial Hospital Foundation receives a grant from Yampa Valley Community Foundation

The Memorial Hospital Foundation has received a $2,000 grant from the Yampa Valley Community Foundation in support of Diabetes Awareness and Education and also included a donation from a donor-advised fund that is managed by the foundation. The funding received will assist with providing the community with information regarding Diabetes Management. The Memorial Hospital’s goal is to improve the health of our community by improving healthcare delivery to an increasing number of diabetic patients. The funding received will help purchase patient educational materials from the American Diabetes Association as well as support presentations to the community informational workshops on managing diabetes.

Assistance for Medicare Part D Annual Open Enrollment

Open enrollment is Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 and this is the time to determine if your prescription drug plan is still the best plan for you. Plan, deductibles and/or your medications may have changed since you enrolled in a Part D plan. The State Health Insurance Assistance Program provides a volunteer counselor program that can help.

Open enrollment sessions are available in Craig, Steamboat Springs, Rangely and Meeker

Craig

• Colorado Northwestern Community College Bell Tower Computer Lab, 50 College Drive

10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4 and Nov. 22

Steamboat Springs

• Colorado Health Conference Room of Northwest Colorado Health, 940 Central Park Drive, Suite 101

12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2

• Yampa Valley Medical Center Conference Room 2, 1024 Central Park Drive

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 7 and Nov. 10

Meeker

• Chuckwagon Senior Lunch

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26

Rangely

• Senior lunch at 403 N. White Street.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9

Moffat County residents on Tuesdays and Thursdays can meet with a volunteer who provides assistance at CNCC Bell Tower Room 106. Walk-ins are welcome, but Betsy Packer asks that participants try to call ahead to make an appointment and bring “an official list of prescriptions from your pharmacy or your actual Rx bottles.” For more information contact Packer by email at medicareship@gmail.com or by calling 970-819-6401.