Government update for the week of Oct. 17

Moffat County Commissioners meeting

When: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

Agenda:

1) 8:30 to 8:35 a.m.: Call to order

Pledge of Allegiance/opening prayer

2) 8:35 to 8:45 a.m.: Consent agenda —

Review and sign the following documents:

a) Approve minutes: Oct. 11

b) Resolutions for payment of payroll warrants: 2016-108, 109

c) Resolutions for transfer of payment of warrants: 2016-110

d) PayFlex administrative services agreement

e) PayFlex business associate agreement

f) Discharge monitoring report — limestone pit 10

g) Community services block grant program request for reimbursement

h) Designee letter for collaborative management program

i) Community services block grant cover letter regarding broadening the scope of the program

j) Five county core services contract with Jennifer Harris

3) 8:45 to 9 a.m.: General discussion

Please note that the board may discuss any topic relevant to county business, whether or not the topic has been specifically noted on this agenda.

4) 9 to 9:15 a.m.: Office of Emergency Management — Tom Soos

• Present Moffat County Credentialing Policy for approval

5) 9:15 to 9:30 a.m.: Museum of Northwest Colorado — Dan Davidson

• Present stipulation of Museum of Northwest Colorado mineral interest for approval

6) 9:30 to 10 a.m.: Department of Social Services — Dollie Rose

• Review Sept. 20 minutes for revision or approval

• Department updates

• Electronic transactions

• Monthly reports

5) 10 to 10:15 a.m.: Human Resources Department — Lynnette Siedschlaw

• Present Employee Health Insurance Board recommendation for Employee Health and Wellness Center vendor