Fitness Tip: How to take care of your hips

If you have a history of knee pain or want to prevent leg pain and injuries, it is very important to strengthen the muscles around your hips and decrease overuse of the thigh muscles.

Research performed by TMH’s Certified Athletic Trainer Marshall Kraker, MS, indicated that by increasing the strength in the hips, there is improved stability in the lower extremities and subsequent lower risk of leg injuries.



Some good examples of hip strengthening to add in your workout include walking lunges, squats, and hip extensions on hands and knees.

TMH Rehabilitation Center