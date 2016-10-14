Education Briefs: Free workshops on impacts of domestic violence

Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA and Advocates Crisis Support Services are providing free workshops by Debra Wingfield who is a national professional trainer and author with over 40 years of experience counseling children and adults who have experienced child maltreatment and family violence.

Monday sessions will be held at the Clarion Inn in Craig:

• Offender & Victim Dynamics, the Impacts on Children 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Lunch will be provided from 12 to 1 p.m.

• In-depth Coercive Control Tactics 1 to 4 p.m.

Tuesday sessions at the Clarion Inn in Craig:

• Assessing Coercive Control with Interactive Case Study 10 to 11:45 a.m.

Tuesday sessions at Moffat County Courthouse boardroom, main floor:

• Working Lunch on Offender Containment; Victim & Children Safety 12 to 12:50 p.m.

• Small group Question and Answer sessions on with law enforcement, Social Services and Advocates and Courts and attorneys from 1 to 3:45 p.m.

Take a Stand community education and awareness event registration opens at 5:15 p.m. with the program from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Clarion Inn in Craig.



RSVP requested for lunches (please specify allergies) by emailing kymberdm@yahoo.com or bruce@rockymountaincasa.org

College In Colorado hosts annual College Application Month in October

Students are encouraged to use CollegeInColorado.org for college application prep and to participate in prize giveaways.

College In Colorado, a division of the Colorado Department of Higher Education, will again host College Application Month during the month of October. The goal of College Application Month is to encourage every graduating high school senior to apply to college with the help of the resources available on CollegeInColorado.org.

Daily activities from Sept. 26 through Nov. 6 help guide students and parents through the process and as an incentive for students participating in College Application Month, College In Colorado is giving away weekly prizes that include laptops, $500 scholarships and College Go Packs with first year college essentials.

Educators are also encouraged to get involved in College Application Month for their own chance to win a $250 IKEA gift card.

To learn more about College Application Month, visit http://www.ciccollegeappmonth.org/.

Moffat County Libraries hold pumpkin contest again this year

Decorate your pumpkin, gourd or squash and bring it to the Moffat County Library for the Annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest. All ages are encouraged to participate in this fun event. Be creative, but please keep it family friendly and NO carvings. Entries can be dropped off Oct. 17 to 31. All pumpkins must be picked up by noon Nov. 1. Any remaining entries will be discarded.