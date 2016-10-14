Craig Sports Briefs for Oct. 15, 2016: Moffat County girls basketball to host Saturday youth camp

The Moffat County High School girls basketball program will host a free camp for girls grades three through six involved in Craig Parks & Recreation hoops, teaching fundamental skills in the sport.

The camp will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

For more information, call coach Kenley Nebeker at 970-826-6612.

Safari Club raffle takes place Saturday

The Yampa Valley Chapter of Safari Club International will host a ticket drawing as a fundraiser for its yearly activities.

The grand prize is a Smith and Wesson rifle complete with adjustable stock, adjustable barrel and 4,000 rounds of ammunition. Second prize is a pair of tickets to SCI’s annual convention in Las Vegas held February 2017.

Tickets are $10 apiece or $50 for six and are available at Rummel Chiropractic, Chapman’s Automotive, Northwest Pawn Shop, Mountain Man Taxidermy, Big Cat Taxidermy and Steamboat Springs Chamber of Commerce.

The drawing will take place at 5:30 p.m. this Saturday at Mountain Man Taxidermy. Winners do not need to be present.

Projects funded by Yampa Valley Chapter include 4-H shooting sports, Cast n’ Blast, youth programs and Colorado moose transplant.

For more information, call Karl Huntsman at 970-819-2531.

BCA Pool League welcomes new teams

Craig’s BCA Pool League recently began its new season at The Popular Bar, 24 W. Victory Way, and teams are now four weeks into the season, with Misfits atop the eight-ball rankings and Dru Nielson leading the nine-ball groups.

9-ball

Team Name — Wins/Losses

Dru Nielson — 60/48

Woo-Hoo We’re #1 — 58/50

Poke-N-Hope — 55/53

Feel the Burns — 53/55

Tom Trapp — 52/56

The Busboys — 46/62

8-ball

Team Name — Total Points

Misfits — 674

Out 4 Blood — 652

Kim Griffin — 651

One-Eyed Bandits — 641

Burn One Down — 629

Get-R-Done — 604

BCA’s 9-Ball league takes place at 5 p.m. Sundays, consisting of three-person teams with a total of 5 players allowed on teams. The 8-Ball games are at 6 p.m. Mondays, with five-person teams and a total of eight players allowed on teams.

Players must be 21 and over, and teams can qualify for a Las Vegas trip to the national championships during both nights.

Yearly fees are $20 for the leagues, while dues are $6 per week when players participate, plus the cost of coins.

For more information call Roy Butler at 970-824-9938 or visit craigbca.weebly.com. Score updates are available at https://www.leaguesys.net/craig/default.aspx.

Win big in Daily Press Fan of the Week Contest

Do you attend every single Bulldog sporting event? Now is your chance to earn some bragging rights as well as other prizes as part of the Craig Daily Press Fan of the Week Contest.

Each week, the newspaper will run a crowd photo from a local sporting event and highlight one of the spectators. Watch for the ad to run Wednesdays to see if your loyalty to the blue and white has paid off, and come by the Daily Press office at 466 Yampa Ave. if you’re the lucky winner.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.