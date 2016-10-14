Colorado Senate candidate Emily Tracy visits Craig

Democratic candidate for the Colorado Senate in District 8 Emily Tracy stopped in Craig on Friday as part of her tour of Northwest Colorado.

Tracy is running against Republican incumbent Randy Baumgardner in this November’s election.

Before heading to Craig, Tracy stopped in Steamboat Springs and Hayden on Thursday and also visited Meeker on Friday.

“I just love rural Colorado,” she said. “I love rural communities and meeting people, talking with people.”

For more information on Tracy’s background, experience and viewpoints visit emilytracy.com