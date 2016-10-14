Candidate for Colorado State Board of Education Joyce Rankin visits Craig

— Joyce Rankin has been serving as the appointed representative for the 3rd Congressional District seat on the State Board of Education for the last year and visited Craig on Friday to discuss reasons she would like Moffat County voters to elect her for a six-year term in November.

Moffat County Republican Women invited Joyce Rankin to visit Craig for a lunchtime discussion that was attended by about a dozen members of the community.

The wife of Colorado State House Rep. Bob Rankin, R- Carbondale, Joyce Rankin’s district overlaps by 3 counties with that of her husband so their combined campaign slogan is “vote Rankin, vote twice, it’s legal,” she said.

Her job on the state board draw on her experiences as a fifth and sixth grade, elementary school principal and legislative aid a combination that has her interested in keeping the job.

“I know the system and it was a great job for me to consider and I really enjoy it,” she said.

Issues that she discussed included funding for education in Colorado, student testing, the role of the State Broad of Education in developing state-based regulations from federal mandates, managing the Colorado Department of Education and Colorado’s public libraries as well as how state decisions influence local school boards.

“I am so curious about this job and what it does that I have been meeting with all kinds of people,” she said.

The seven members of the State Board of Education are elected rather than appointed by the government, and Joyce told the group that this election will determine if the majority of board members remain Republican or if the political balance shifts to the Democrats.

“Local elections affect us the most and part of our duties of citizenship require us to participate in local government,” Joyce Rankin Said. “Our schools should do a better job of teaching about local government as I see many adults who don’t understand local government.”

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.