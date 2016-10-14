Bulldog pride prominent in Moffat County Homecoming

The bright lights of the big city shone like stars Friday in Craig.

Moffat County High School Homecoming Week was in full swing as the entire community came out to support the Bulldogs celebrating the 2016 theme of New York, New York.

Photo Gallery Moffat County High School 2016 Homecoming: Parade The streets were lined with blue and white as MCHS students and community organizations took to Victory Way to celebrate the Bulldogs.

Floats that included tributes to the metropolis ranging from taxis to skyscrapers to King Kong to the beloved nickname of The Big Apple. Community marchers included the local veterans and firefighters who led the way as well as businesses and organizations such as the Senior Social Center, Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, Zumba, Moffat County United Way, The Memorial Hospital and more, in addition to future high school students from Craig Middle School and the area elementary schools.

Among the throngs of people along Victory Way was Jeremy Browning, watching the cavalcade of cars, bicycles, scooters, banners and more expressing Moffat County pride.

Though not taking part in most of this week’s activities personally, as the operator of Chaos Ink, Browning has been hard at work printing blue and white Bulldog gear for people across town.

“I love this stuff in the fall, it’s my favorite time of year,” he said.

With a full schedule of happenings for students and staff, MCHS has been hopping, as Powder Puff Football, a student pep assembly complete with lip sync contest, a bonfire and more have kept the energy high, as well as the varsity soccer, volleyball and the big game Friday against Steamboat Springs.

Homecoming royalty this year includes seniors Eddie Smercina and Mattie Jo Duzik as king and queen, a double honor for the boyfriend and girlfriend.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing, and it’s great that we get to do it together,” Duzik said as the Friday parade pulled into the Safeway parking lot for the community pep rally that followed.

Honored faculty were Amy Hansen and John Bolton, while attendants in the Homecoming court were freshmen Megan Olinger and Kameron Baker and sophomores Quinn Pinnt and Cale Scranton.

Olinger and Pinnt, as members of the volleyball program, have loved the amount of spirit during the week.

“It’ll be really cool if football, soccer and volleyball can all win their games,” Pinnt said, readying for the afternoon’s meeting with Delta, with volleyball also hosting Roaring Fork Saturday. Saturday will also see soccer bring in Grand Valley.

Juniors Olivia Neece and Nate Baker rounded out the court, and Neece was among the members of MCHS student council who helped plan out the week.

“We had some new restrictions and guidelines we had to follow, but everyone worked together and it worked out pretty well,” she said.

She was also head of the committee to get the Saturday night dance going.

“It’s been kind of stressful, but it’s been very rewarding,” she said.

Brian Powell is the first-year adviser for student council.

“Huge turnout for the parade, huge community support, from what I can tell even bigger than last year, I’m very impressed,” he said.

Powell added that the amount of work students have put into the week has been the example he wants to see, from an exuberant pep rally to the parade itself.

“I give it to the students, they did the heavy lifting,” he said.

Contact Andy Bockelman at 970-875-1793 or abockelman@CraigDailyPress.com.