Beauty Tip: The power of wearing orange colors

It's October, which means two things: pumpkins and Broncos, which translates into orange!
If you're looking to add a little color to your look, paint your nails orange, put on some coral/orange lipstick, or wear the color orange as a fashion statement.
The Broncos are in full swing of the football season, so sporting Broncos' orange is a great way to show support.
