Weekend Roundup: Homecoming hullabaloo

Homecoming Week for Moffat County High School is here at last, and the community activities are many, while a few other fun things round out the weekend in Northwest Colorado.

The power of a parade and pep

The annual Homecoming parade kicks off the celebration Friday afternoon, as people line the streets for floats, the MCHS marching band, community members and more to head west along Victory Way. The energy won’t end once the wheels stop turning, however, as a community pep rally in the Safeway parking lot follows immediately afterward!

When: Parade starts at 1 p.m., pep rally follows

Where: Starts in downtown Craig, rally at Safeway parking lot

Cost: Free

For more information: Call 970-824-7036

Setting up for success

MCHS volleyball will be busy this weekend with two sets of home games, facing Delta Friday for the Homecoming game and Roaring Fork Saturday, which will be their pink game with special socks provided by The Memorial Hospital in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

When: Games start at 3 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: $5 for adults, $4 for students without ID, $3 for seniors, free to students with valid ID

For more information: Call 970-824-7036

Get your tail in gear

Yampa Valley Young Professionals will host a tailgate party leading up to the Homecoming game, a social event at Loudy-Simpson Park to promote their group for ages 20 through 40.

There’s no cost to come enjoy yourself, but please bring a side dish and a beverage.

This is for ages 21 and older, so kids, please find your own party.

When: 5 p.m. Friday

Where: Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Cost: Admission is free

For more information: Call 970-756-1308

Playing around

Colorado Northwestern Community College’s Kid’s Theatre Group proudly presents the premiere of an original play, “Shakespeare, the Struggling Writer,” written and directed by Craig’s own David Morris. Come view the acting talents of a cast of kids in a work by an author known for his wacky sense of humor.

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Cost: Free

For more information: 970-824-1135

Raring to go against rivals

The big game between Bulldog football and their Highway 40 nemesis Steamboat Springs kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday, but you won’t want to miss the other happenings throughout the evening before during and after the game, which include Homecoming royalty coronation, delivery of the game ball by helicopter, halftime show and a golf ball drop fundraiser for MCHS girls basketball.

Fifth Quarter by Bear River Young Life and Grand Futures Prevention Coalition follows the game at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center for high school students.

When: Gates open at 6 p.m.

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: > $5 for adults, $4 for students without ID, $3 for seniors, free to students with valid ID; $5 for bowling

For more information: Call 970-824-7036

A real kick

You might not be able to see all these games, but it’ll be worth your time to try Saturday as MCHS boys soccer takes on Grand Valley for their Homecoming match, and across town, women’s and men’s CNCC soccer hosts College of Southern Nevada.

When: MCHS boys, CNCC women start at 11 a.m., CNCC men at 1 p.m.

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane; Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Cost: Free

For more information: Call 970-824-7036 or visit athletics.cncc.edu

Fall festivities

The Hayden Harvest Festival hosted by Hayden Parks & Recreation takes place at Case Enterprise, with a horn of plenty in terms of family activities, including pumpkin bowling, gourd painting, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, face painting, caramel apples, hot cider and more seasonal fun.

When: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Case Enterprise, 821 Industrial Ave., Hayden

Cost: Admission is free, pumpkins $5 each

For more information: Call 970-276-3741 or visit townofhayden.org

Rocky Mountain highlight

Remember Colorado’s favorite adopted son with “John Denver Tribute,” performed by “Cowboy” Brad Fitch. The show at Steamboat Springs’ Chief Theater promises a fun Saturday evening celebrating the music of one of the all-time greats of country music.

When: Doors open at 6:30, show starts at 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

Cost: Tickets $15

For more information: Call 970-871-4791 or visit chieftheater.com

Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.