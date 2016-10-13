State patrol investigating crash north of Craig

Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon north of Craig and alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor.

According to a news release from state patrol, Kathleen Jensen, 68, of Idaho, was traveling south on Colorado Highway 13 when she traveled off the right side of the road, back across the highway and off the left side of the road near milepost 114.

Jensen’s 2005 Nissan Sentra struck a fence off the left side of the road, causing the vehicle’s airbags to deploy.

She was transported to The Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

“The crash is currently under investigation by the state patrol and alcohol is considered to a contributing factor in this crash,” states the news release.

State patrol reminded motorists to drive safely, responsibly and sober in its news release.