Shakespeare has been invited to Moffat County homecoming

— The first performance for the new Colorado Northwestern Community Collage Kid’s Theatre Group will be held 6 p.m. on Friday at Craig Middle School providing the community with a fun-filled activity between the parade and pep-rally and that evening’s high school football game.

The group will be performing a 30 minute play written by Kid’s Theatre director David Morris called “Shakespeare the Struggling Writer.”

“I love to write plays. I prefer to do my own,” Morris said.

Morris choose to tell the tale of the great bard and his close friend consulting together about Shakespeare’s many plays as a way to combine acting lesson with lessons about the literary great.

“It was the fact that kids have little exposure to Shakespeare so it’s a way to give them a little taste. I like the idea of tying it into some modern day things, using a little name-dropping like the Kardashians and the idea of selling literary products combining modern and 16th century,” he said.

Aiding him in the task of wrangling over a dozen middle school aged kids is assistant director Moriah Mecham who started performing in theater when she was a young kid and directing plays in high school.

“It can be hard to work with large groups of children this age, but they are doing a great job. They have had such a short time, but they have pulled everything together and it’s going to be a great show,” she said.

Attending the performance is one more way for the community to connect with students this Friday.

“Kids need theater, everyone needs theater,” Morris said.

