On the record for Oct. 13

Craig Police Department

Monday, Oct. 10

In the 800 block of West First Street, officers booked a lost wallet into evidence for safekeeping.

In the 1400 block of School Street, officers arrested one woman on a warrant for failure to comply after she had been previously charged with shoplifting.

In the 900 block of East Eighth Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

In the 500 block of Green Street, an officer cited a juvenile for underage possession of tobacco.

In the 100 block of Mack Lane, officers arrested one man on a warrant out of Craig municipal court.

In the 500 block of Pershing Street, an officer took a report of shoplifting. A woman had taken alcohol from Stockmen’s Liquor but later returned to pay. The woman was trespassed from the building.

In the 400 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to a report of a threat and trespassed one person from a residence.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

In the 500 block of School Street, an officer recovered a lost bike.

In the 400 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence.