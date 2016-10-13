On the record for Oct. 13

By Craig Daily Press Staff Report

Thursday, October 13, 2016

Advertisement

Craig Police Department

Monday, Oct. 10

In the 800 block of West First Street, officers booked a lost wallet into evidence for safekeeping.

In the 1400 block of School Street, officers arrested one woman on a warrant for failure to comply after she had been previously charged with shoplifting.

In the 900 block of East Eighth Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

In the 500 block of Green Street, an officer cited a juvenile for underage possession of tobacco.

In the 100 block of Mack Lane, officers arrested one man on a warrant out of Craig municipal court.

In the 500 block of Pershing Street, an officer took a report of shoplifting. A woman had taken alcohol from Stockmen’s Liquor but later returned to pay. The woman was trespassed from the building.

In the 400 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to a report of a threat and trespassed one person from a residence.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

In the 500 block of School Street, an officer recovered a lost bike.

In the 400 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement