Moffat County soccer has tough week vs. Vail, Roaring Fork

The members of the Moffat County High School boys soccer team have taken some wear and tear, but they’re still standing and ready for a big weekend win.

MCHS boys took a pair of losses this week, the first a 6-1 defeat against Vail Mountain on the road Tuesday, followed by a 3-1 home game against Roaring Fork.

Coach Harry Tripp said the Bulldogs held their own in the first half Tuesday, behind only 2-1 with a goal put in by Wyatt Nielsen.

The Gore Rangers immediately asserted as one of the top teams in the 3A Western Slope League themselves after halftime.

“Four goals in five minutes,” Tripp said, stating that Moffat County guys continued to get down on themselves as the score became more lopsided.

The plan to come out strong on Thursday looked to be working as an early penalty kick by Roaring Fork’s Axel Palomera was deflected by Bulldog goalie Daniel Moore, bolstering the Moffat County confidence.

However, the energy waned as the Rams’ Aidan Sloan and Lorenzo Andrade each put one past Moore to make it 2-0 at the half.

The rest of the game was weighted more toward the Bulldogs, who upped their move toward the goal to balance things out following a long shot by Leo Loya that gave Roaring Fork the 3-0 advantage.

Marco Hernandez put the Dogs back in it with a quick boot to the back of the net, but the opportunities were slim from there, and injuries to Hernandez, Ulises Silva, Tristen Walls didn’t help.

Still, the main problem was mental, not physical, the coach said.

“I know they’ve got that fight in them, but they’re giving up too easily,” Tripp said.

Roaring Fork coach Nick Forbes credited Moffat County with a tough match-up.

“We didn’t play as well as I think we could have, but we got away with the win,” Forbes said.

Both teams will play at home Saturday, each facing off with schools who have yet to win this season, as Bulldogs host Grand Valley as the official Homecoming game, while Roaring Fork brings in fellow Carbondale squad Colorado Rocky Mountain.

