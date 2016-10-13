Moffat County Commissioner candidates answer community's questions

Candidates for the Moffat County Commissioner answered questions on how they would serve the community at a public forum on Wednesday evening.

The candidate forum was hosted by The Craig Daily Press, KRAI/55 Country and the Craig Realtors Association. It began with a two-minute opening statement from each candidate.

In District 1, the race is between incumbent, unaffiliated candidate John Kinkaid, Republican Don Cook and write-in candidate Republican Andrea Camp. Current Craig Mayor Ray Beck is running unopposed in District 2.

By random selection, Cook went first with his opening statement.

Cook said he was born in Meeker and is a life-long Moffat County resident. He has ranched and farmed in Moffat County for 43 years. Previously, Cook was a SCUBA instructor for three years in the Caribbean and south Pacific, an experience he said greatly enhanced his communication skills.

He also noted his eight years of service on The Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees and six years on the state Habitat Stamp Advisory Committee.

“Moffat County has always been my home,” he said. “I’ve been blessed by the land, which has allowed me to make a living farming, ranching and hunting. The people of this community have made this a wonderful place to live and raise a bunch of kids. I am here because of the people.”

Write-in candidate Andrea Camp said she was born and raised in Hayden and her family worked as farmers, ranchers and coal miners.

Along with her husband, Camp has owned and operated Great Divide Cleaning Service for 15 years. She previously worked as a dental assistant and paralegal and served on the Moffat County School Board for eight years. Camp said she also served on the Court Appointed Special Advocates Board of Directors and Craig Chamber of Commerce.

“I believe this will benefit me in both policy making and budgetary processes,” she said.

Camp said she would continue to advocate for the area’s energy industry while seeking out opportunities for economic development and is committed to representing all of Moffat County.

Current District 1 Commissioner Kinkaid said during his four-year term he has met with representatives from a number of state and federal entities, including the President’s Office of Management and Budget, and built strong relationships that help him advocate for Moffat County.

“I’m just so tickled to have been able to do so much for the people of the county,” he said.

If reelected, Kinkaid said he would focus on maintaining county roads, keeping the county financially stable, growing the economy, gathering transportation funding for Colorado Highway 13 and cooperating with the city of Craig to combine services.

Unopposed District 2 candidate and current Craig Mayor Beck said he is running because he has the “time, passion, dedication and commitment” to serve Moffat County residents and help the area become a better place to “live, recreated and do business.”

“I will continue to support and advocate at all levels of government on issues that directly impact us including the importance of the coal industry and oil and gas extraction in Moffat County,” he said.

Beck said the commissioners have a complex job but it is up to them to fight for the county’s resources and seek all available sources of revenue, which he has experience doing in his service as mayor of Craig.

After opening statements, the candidates were given one minute to respond to questions in four categories — economy and jobs, experience and understanding, communication skills and property, land and water.

To listen to the full forum visit http://krai.com/moffat-county-commissioners-talk-issues/

