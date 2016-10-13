Jack Taylor: Al White is wrong — vote Baumgardner

To the editor:

I had the privilege and honor of representing Northwest Colorado in the Colorado House of Representatives for eight years and also served as your State Senator for eight years. I was very disappointed to read recently in the Craig Daily Press that Al and Jean White have endorsed Sen. Randy Baumgardner’s opponent for Colorado Senate District 8. I write to tell you that I strongly support Sen. Randy Baumgardner to remain as our State Senator.

Randy served as our State Representative for four years and has been our State Senator for four years. Because of his experience and longevity as our State Senator, he serves on many coveted committees. He is Chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee and is Chairman of the Transportation Legislative Review Committee (TLRC). He is a member of the important Senate Agriculture, Natural Resources and Energy Committee.

And, he is chairman of the critical Capital Development Committee. He also serves on the Water Resources Review Committee.

Also, Sen. Baumgardner is a rancher and he understands very well the issues we face here in rural Colorado — including water. To vote for Randy’s opponent does not make sense to me. His seniority on these committees should not be lost. Randy is passionate about opposing the war on our coal industry and supporting coal jobs here in Northwest Colorado.

A new comer to the Senate District 8 seat would have to serve for several years in office to reach the level of committee assignments and responsibilities that Senator Baumgardner now holds.



I served in the Colorado Legislature with Al White. Mr. White’s endorsement of Randy’s opponent at first surprised me until I remembered that after he resigned from the Senate, he went to work for Democrat Gov. John Hickenlooper for five years. Jean White served as a State Senator only after she was appointed to take her husband’s place when Al resigned from the Senate. Jean was never elected to the Colorado State Senate by the people.

Randy and I have been friends for over 10 years, and I know first-hand he has been a strong voice for and is deeply committed to Moffat County and Northwest Colorado. I’m voting for Senator Randy Baumgardner and hope you will join me and vote for him, also.

Thank you!

Colorado State Sen. Jack Taylor (Retired)

Steamboat Springs