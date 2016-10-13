Elk left to rot by the side of the road investigated by CPW

A bull elk carcass dumped along Ute Pass Road north of Silverthorne is under investigation by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

According to a CPW news release, the animal, which was discovered on Oct. 6, had been field dressed, quartered and bagged, but most of the meat was left to rot by the side of the road. One rear quarter, a back strap and the head were missing.

"This elk could have fed a family for quite some time, but instead, someone chose to dump it and waste it," District Wildlife Manager Elissa Knox said in a statement. "Wildlife belongs to every citizen of the state. When someone does something like this, it's really wasting Colorado's natural resources."

According to Knox, evidence has been gathered at the scene and she is urging the responsible party to come forward immediately.

“Otherwise, the person responsible can face steep fines, felony charges and the revocation of hunting and fishing privileges in cases like this,” the news release states.

It is unclear if the animal was killed legally during archery season or poached out of season, but CPW is reminding the public that rewards are available for individuals who provide tips leading to a citation or arrest.

To provide information about a wildlife violation anonymously, the public can contact Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648 or by email at game.thief@state.co.us.