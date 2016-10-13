Danielle Elkins: What will Craig do if Clinton gets elected?

How will Craig's Donald Trump supporters react if the “Trump Train” gets derailed?

A recent Craig Daily Press poll asked readers, “Who are you more likely to vote for in the presidential election?”

Out of 281 voters, 65.84 percent chose Donald Trump.

That doesn’t come as a surprise, as Craig is a coal-reliant community and Trump has promised to help the industry regain its strength after experiencing heavy blows in the ring with Obama’s EPA.

This year’s presidential election has been the topic of heated debate across the nation for a while now, and the heat is rising as we near Election Day.

Facebook and Twitter news feeds — once filled mostly with photos of cute children, beautiful weddings and groups of friends and family enjoying each other’s company — have turned into war zones, with supporters of Hillary Clinton and Trump spewing set-in-stone opinions back-and-forth, some using language that makes mothers everywhere want to reach for their bars of soap.

There is a world of difference between the two potential outcomes of this election, depending on which candidate wins over more American voters in a political campaign that feels more like a reality show for which producers are desperate to suck in more viewers with crazy stunts that make it hard to look away.

If Clinton is elected, she promises to make every effort she can to follow through with Obama’s Clean Power Plan, which would be detrimental to coal.

The fate of coal isn’t the only thing hanging in the balance. The composition of the Supreme Court heavily depends on who the next president will be, since he or she will nominate up to a whopping five justices. For those who identify with conservative policy, it’s crucial that Trump be the one doing the nominating.

But what if Clinton scores that sacred seat at the resolute desk in the Oval Office? After all, Trump has been under fire in the last couple of weeks.

So how do Craig residents feel about the potential of Clinton getting the bid for president.

“If Hillary Clinton is elected president, I’ll sell everything and go live in the mountains off the grid,” said owner of KS Kreations, Kandee Dilldine, laughing.

“No, honestly, I’m just going to go on living my life and whatever happens, happens,” she continued in a more serious tone. “I can’t be afraid of the ‘what-ifs.’ For now, we’ll just take it day by day. If she takes our coal away, then we’ll just hope that we can diversify our economy. Hopefully we’ll have other economic developments come along that will keep us sustained.”

Owner of The Kitchen Shop, Nadine Daszkiewicz, has a similar view of the potential for Clinton being elected.

“The most I’m going to say is that I’m hoping for the best but I’m going to plan for the worst,” she said.

Ralph Stewart, owner of Black Mountain Glass, said it’s “spooky” to think about.

“Who knows,” he replied when asked what he’ll do if Clinton is elected. “It doesn’t sound good at all but unless it happens, we don’t know what we’ll do.”

Sandra King, owner of King Realty, is concerned about the local economy.

“It’s going to be rough,” King said. “It’s just going to kill coal, and our city and county don’t have a backup plan for that situation. We went through this before in the early 80s and we got through it but it’s really scary this time.”

The majority of folks in Craig seem to be crossing their fingers that the “Trump Train” keeps chugging full speed ahead into the Nov. 8 election.

It’s safe to say that everyone is on the edge of their seats.