Craig Parks & Rec names Doak Walker tackle football winners

The Super Bowl is months away for the NFL, but for the players of Doak Walker tackle football, October is the big game.

The third- and fourth-grade division of the Craig Parks & Recreation pigskin program crowned its champion Wednesday, as the Country Living Realty 49ers completed a spotless season to win the year, 24-21, against the Coldwell Banker Dolphins.

After defeating the Dolphins twice before, the Niners were nearly given a run for their money thanks to a tremendous running game by the Miami likenesses’ Colt Call, scoring all three touchdowns, once from the red zone, once forcing a turnover and running it back across half the field and later getting a breakaway from the line of scrimmage that gave him about 40 yards on the carry and just put the Dolphins ahead at 21-18.

The Dolphins’ ability to hold on the extra point may have been the Niners’ downfall, but the red and gold team caught a break as Kyler Arnold forced a fumble off the aqua and white opponents and recovered at the 20.

Eric Warrior was able to slide into the end zone for his third TD of the day to gain the lead for good thanks to a pass from backup quarterback Zach Hedman.

Hedman gave credit to the Dolphins for one of the toughest games so far.

“They were hard because their defense was working really hard,” he said.

It’s the second championship in a row for coach Mark Carlson, who had a majority of third-graders in his group.

“Super-young team, and they played their hearts out,” he said.

On the other field of Woodbury Sports Complex, the third- and fourth-grade Hayden Tigers earned third place with a win against the Boy-Ko Supply Broncos.

“The kids really came together, played hard, I’m proud of each and every one of them,” said Hayden coach Chad Jones.

The Doak Walker fun isn’t done just yet — fifth- and sixth-graders will finish their schedule next week, with a placement game Monday at Woodbury to determine the seventh-place squad, followed by three games Oct. 19 at Moffat County High School for first through sixth place.

Action for the older division Tuesday included a 12-6 win for the Craig Police Department Packers against the Duran & Pearce Contractors Saints, a 21-18 victory for the Craig Daily Press Chargers over Hayden I and a 20-13 upset of Hayden II by the Country Living Realty Broncos.

