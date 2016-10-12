Steamboat man accused of selling drugs

— A Steamboat Springs man is being held on a $20,000 bond after being charged with two counts of drug distribution.

Bruce S. Lobban, 38, appeared in court Wednesday before Judge James Garrecht.

Lobban's attorney asked Garrecht to lower Lobban's bond from $25,000.

Lobban has been charged with two counts of distribution of cocaine, a class three drug felony.

The case was investigated by the All Crimes Enforcement Team drug task force, and the affidavit for the arrest warrant has been sealed.

Assistant District Attorney Matt Karzen told Garrecht that Lobban was recorded selling cocaine twice.

Lobban is due back in court at 1 p.m. Nov. 9.

In a separate case, Lobban is scheduled to go to trial in the beginning of December for a felony.

Another man accused of distributing drugs appeared in court Wednesday.

Ronal W. Selbach, of Craig, was arrested Oct. 4 after a traffic stop on Rabbit Ears Pass. Boomer, the K9 that works with the Routt County Sheriff's Office, indicated there were drugs in Selbach's car.

Deputies recovered nearly 16 grams of a substance that they believed was heroin. Selbach's attorney argued that the heroin was for personal use and not distribution.

Garrecht chose not to lower Selbach's bond of $30,000.

"People that distribute heroin in this county go to prison," Garrecht said. "There are numerous precedents in this county for that happening."

Selbach is due back in court at 1 p.m. Oct. 26.

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland