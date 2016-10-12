Moffat County Powder Puff Football provides powerful punch

For the majority of the fall, the ladies of Moffat County High School are relegated to the grandstands of the Bulldog Proving Grounds, but Wednesday night the easygoing gals of MCHS got their game faces on for the gridiron.

Homecoming Week’s annual Powder Puff Football tournament brought in five teams of tough talent for a high-energy evening with BFB (Bulldog Football), Tuff Enuff, Deep Threats, Los Matadoras and Night Hawks.

Featuring a 20-minute running clock for each round, the single-elimination tourney was a flag football format, though some contact was inevitable as was some aggression among players eager to show their prowess with the pigskin.

“It was a little aggressive, but that’s what football’s about,” said freshman Stephenie Swindler, of Tuff Enuff.

The final game came down to Deep Threats against Los Matadoras, the latter of which received coaching from the boys soccer team, while the other four squads all were overseen by football players.

“We’ve got a lot of good athletes on the team, fresh plays, and we only had three days of practice,” said Deep Threats coach Ryan Zimmerman, a senior, adding that he now empathizes with those who run the varsity football program.

While other games saw no team score more than twice, Deep Threats lived up to their name with multiple interceptions and long passes in a 30-0 win for the championship, though Matadoras’ earlier tactics of trick plays like the tried-and-true Statue of Liberty got them close.

The winning team consisted of Emma Samuelson, Mattie Jo Duzik, Tané Otis, Kaylee Durham, Jaci McDiffett, Brooke Gumber, Alex Hamilton and Jana Camilletti.

Camilletti, a junior, served as the quarterback for most of the match.

“It got easier later in the game, and it was easier to throw it because I wasn’t so nervous,” she said. “I think we just had a lot of fun this year.”

