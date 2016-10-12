Man dead following Wednesday car accident in Rio Blanco County

A fatal auto accident occurred Wednesday morning in Rio Blanco County.

At about 11 a.m. Colorado State Patrol responded to an accident on Rio Blanco County Road 115, about one mile north of Rio Blanco County Road 8 and 28 miles northeast of Meeker, according to a news release from State Patrol.

A gray 2008 Chevrolet 2500HD pickup truck pulling an enclosed trailer was traveling northbound on Rio Blanco County Road 115 driven by 50-year-old Robert DeMoss, of Sedalia, Missouri.

A passenger from the truck, Louis Gero, 58, also from Sedalia, Missouri, was riding on the rear bumper of the truck until fell from the bumper and was run over by the trailer, sustaining fatal injuries. Gero was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Rio Blanco County Coroner’s Office.

The release states that neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected in the accident at this time, but the incident is still under investigation by Colorado State Patrol. Assisting agencies include Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office, Meeker Fire/Rescue, Rio Blanco County Coroner’s Office, Colorado Division of Wildlife and Classic Air Rescue.