Craig briefs: Election forum to be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Moffat County voters have an opportunity to get informed before casting their ballots.

Hosted by the Craig Daily Press, KRAI/55 Country and the Craig Association of Realtors, the Moffat County election forum takes place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Centennial Mall outside of KRAI.

The forum will provide candidates for the District 1 and District 2 seats on Board of Moffat County Commissioners an opportunity to present their positions to voters.

In District 1, it’s a race between incumbent, unaffiliated candidate John Kinkaid, Republican Don Cook and write-in Republican candidate Andrea Camp. Incumbent Craig Mayor Ray Beck is running unopposed in District 2.

Those who are unable to attend the event in person, you can tune in on the radio at KRAI 102.3 or 55

Country 93.

Joyce Rankin set to visit area female Republicans

State Board of Education Candidate, Joyce Rankin (Incumbent), will be the guest speaker at the Women’s Republican Lunch/ Meeting at noon Friday at the Clarion Inn. There will be time a Q&A session. The public is invited to attend to listen, learn and visit with Rankin.

Connections 4 Kids to host Family night event

Connections 4 Kids will host its Firefighter Family night at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Center of Craig. Everyone is welcome. Smokey Bear and friends from the Craig Fire/Rescue will be available to receive hugs, answer questions and provide fire safety information. We will also have handouts to create successful fire escape plans at home. A craft, snacks and beverages will be provided.

Love Inc. in need of coats from community

Love Inc. is collecting gently used coats for distribution in October, November and December. Those who would like to donate con drop off coats at Calvary Baptist and Love Inc. The collection box for Love Inc. is in the entryway located at 656 School St.