Cemetery tours return to Hayden

— A unique event Saturday will allow residents to visit with the dead at the Hayden Cemetery.

The Echoes of the Past event has become a tradition in Hayden around Halloween, and it typically sells out.

It serves as a fundraiser for the Hayden Heritage Center and Hayden High School.

During the cemetery tour, six high school theater students will depict a selection of Hayden's past residents. Other students helped write the scripts and will direct the performances.

"It's a pretty full program," Hayden Heritage Center curator Laurel Watson said.

There will be a tour at 7 and 8 p.m. that starts at The Haven. A wagon ride will take people up to the cemetery.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $18 for children older than 11 who are accompanied by a ticketed adult. A chili dinner is included. Tickets are available online at haydenheritagecenter.org.

The former residents being featured during the tour include Richard Pleasant. He worked as a talent agent and helped organize USO shows for the military.

Cliff Fulton was shot to death at a school in the Elkhead area.

Virgil Vaughn's father was a famous rodeo cowboy. Vaughn served in World War I, and it was incorrectly reported that he had been killed in action. Vaughn returned home alive.

"The dead do come back," Vaughn was known to say.

There will also be an appearance from John Ogg, who was killed in a shootout in downtown Hayden.

Despite the location and time of year of the event, Watson said it is not intended to be scary.

"No, not at all," Watson said. "It's history. I guess if you get scared in cemeteries, you might be scared."

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland