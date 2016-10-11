On the record for Oct. 10

Craig Police Department

Friday, Oct. 7

In the 600 block of Washington Street, officers took a report of a stolen camera tripod.

In the 400 block of Washington Street, code enforcement gave a verbal warning for junk and weeds.

Saturday, Oct. 8

In the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers took a report of theft.

In the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute, which resulted in the arrest of one man for alleged harassment and third-degree assault.

In the 600 block of Tucker Street, code enforcement gave a written warning for junk and an abandoned vehicle.

In the 600 block of Tucker Street, an officer helped return a missing dog.

In the 500 block of Pershing Street, one male was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

Moffat County Jail

Saturday, Oct. 1

Charles Elvin Hamblin, 36, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of first-degree criminal trespassing, harassment, criminal mischief and domestic violence.

John Richard Gates, 34, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve 55 days for first-degree criminal trespassing, harassment and violating a restraining order.

Sunday, Oct. 2

Rae-Ann Marie Isaacs, 22, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly giving a false report to police and resisting arrest.

Monday, Oct. 3

Levie Axle Ogden, 21, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kevin Avery Weiler, 29, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of violating probation, possessing a controlled substance and harassment.

Stephen Michael Cramer, 30, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for alleged false reporting to authorizes and obstructing a peace officer.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Tristin Reid Bailey, 18, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a failure to comply warrant.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Aaron Kayne Warne, 34, of Sterling, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Stephen Michael Cramer, 30, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of failing to register as a sex offender and violating bond conditions.

Kelly Christine Edington, 24, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly obstructing a peace officer.

Amanda Dee Martin, 33, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of child abuse.

Trever Lane Ormsbee, 24, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly obstructing a peace officer.

Billy Sean Raper, 43, of Hayden, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of allegedly violating a traffic control device and driving with a restricted license.

Friday, Oct. 7

Chester Hinkle, 55, of Hayden, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of driving while drunk and weaving.