Moffat County Homecoming parade rumors put to rest

— Moffat County School District officials addressed rumors that this year’s Moffat County High School Homecoming parade would be cancelled or that parade floats would be banned.

There will be a parade including parade floats. Float building will commence the morning of the parade with the parade beginning at 1 p.m. Friday.

The rumors may have started as the result of deliberations by the MCHS student council during their first planning meeting.

“The student council, during their first meeting, were leaning towards using banners instead of floats, but after a second consideration they decided to keep to the traditional floats,” said MCHS Principal Craig Crebar.

The high school student council is traditionally in charge of setting a theme and developing the parade, this year's theme is New York, New York.

Another rumor was that new state or federal laws ban school parade floats. This rumor is also false.

“Every school district considers insurance and we have to be mindful that we are not putting the district at risk by putting our students at risk, so we have reasonable guidelines that we follow to keep our kids safe, but those are the only guidelines,” said Superintendent Dave Ulrich. “We also work with the Craig Police Department to ensure we are following their processes and advice in keeping everyone safe.”

The community is invited to participate in Homecoming.

“At the student council meeting last night they decided that every grade level would have their own float. We are having a lot of good input from the community, and I understand we have a good number of floats,” Crebar said. “It’s a great way for the school and the community to come together, the biggest event of the year and it’s a very positive event.”

The Moffat County Homecoming parade, complete with parade floats, is a long-standing tradition that brings the community and the schools together to celebrate. A complete listing of 2016 homecoming events may be found in the sports section of the Oct. 8 Saturday Morning Press or online at Craigdailypress.com.



“Everyone is welcome and we can’t wait to see everyone, and last time I looked the weather is supposed to be great,” Ulrich said.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.