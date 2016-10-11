Dr. Wayne Davis: The oddities of animals

I saddled Cactus and took off at a trot. We got about 25 yards and the horses at the corral started whinnying. Cactus started throwing her head, fighting the bit and turning back toward the corrals. Any direction was OK other than away from her herd mates, which meant that out of 360 degrees of directions we had to choose from, almost all were not OK.

In other words only one direction was OK: back. It took me 15 minutes and a lot of persuading to convince her it was advantageous to do what I wanted her to do. Guess you could say I was intolerant of her opinion. This peer pressure she was falling for was unacceptable. But really? How closed minded could I be? All they wanted to do was hang out. It's not like she wanted to go back and get stoned with her buddies (she assured me). And even if she did get a tattoo, who would see it with all that hair.

Dogs (plural), though, really know how to get in trouble. One dog can get into trouble, two or more gang up and it's party time. Party time with a predator instinct can wreak havoc with livestock. A description of what I've seen, as a veterinarian, when dogs get into sheep, for example, would be much too gruesome to print in a newspaper. Anyone with any compassion at all would not want to read it. I guess you could say ranchers who shoot such dogs are a bit intolerant of their opinions. Their opinion of what a sheep is good for was proved by their actions.

One could draw many analogies. Dogs who protect the sheep are the heroes. Dogs who are joiners... not so much. People who are not joiners but are willing to stand, who see a truth which transcends the prevailing winds of opinions, styles and political correctness and prove their opinions by their actions even to the point of self sacrifice are the heroes. The winds of public opinion many times are just that: wind. Hurricanes and tornadoes can destroy a lot, but if a rock is big enough and has depth, it will stand.