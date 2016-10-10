Return to Rome with CNCC in Craig’s international studies trip

— When Colorado Northwestern Community Collage faculty first offered students an opportunity to learn by traveling to another country in 2000, Rome was the destination and Rome will again be a port of call for students and community members traveling with CNCC in 2017.

“I know that many countries have claimed to be the center of the world, China for example, but I think that Rome really is it,” said Mary Karen Solomon director of arts and sciences at CNCC Craig and leader of four previous trips to Rome.

Trip registration is open to everyone, not just traditional community collage students.

“Come learn, eat and drink with us,” said Kathy Simpson, biology faculty member at CNCC and trip leader

A meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at CNCC in Room 175 of the Academic Building. Students and community members will learn more about the trip.

“The initial meeting is open to anyone who has any curiosity and wants to ask questions,” said David Johnson, chair of arts and sciences for CNCC Craig campus and professor of history. “Topics will be general — what to expect, what does the college provide, what does the traveler need.”

Traditional students will register for a three-credit art or a three-credit cultural studies class and will complete formal studies in art, art history, literature and/or architecture, according to Johnson.

Community members who would like to travel will earn a quarter credit by registering in a special topics class with content similar to that of the traditional students without the intensity of a three-credit class.

“Traveling with CNCC is a tremendous way to have fun with just enough structure, you are not locked into a fixed tour to allow the freedom to strike out on your own,” said Johnson.

Travelers will depart on March 17 spending three nights in Pisa and five nights in Rome returning on March 26. Trip highlights will include visits to historic sites, museums, churches and a special wine tasting in Tuscany.

“Many of the people speak English and so you can strike-up a conversation,” said Simpson who expressed amazement at being able to see art where it was created, to visit sites like the Roman Colosseum where history was made and experience modern Rome where history continues to be discovered.

“You put a shovel in the ground and come-up with something historical over there,” she said.

The deadline to register and grantee space on the trip is mid-December though sometimes there are spots available in January. The trip will cost $2,479 plus tuition with a minimum $500 deposit due with registration. The college creates a payment plan. CNCC student government is offering a scholarship for one student.

For more information contact David Johnson by emailing David.Johnson@cncc.edu or calling 970-824-1120.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.