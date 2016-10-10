Moffat County JV football tackle Titans to start Homecoming Week

On Monday, Moffat County High School football players looked to make a Friday win against Coal Ridge twice as nice with another victory, this time at home, and while it may not have happened, there could still be ample time in the following days for younger Bulldogs to prove their gumption.

MCHS Homecoming week began with a gridiron meeting between the junior varsity team and Titans, with Coal Ridge winning, 13-6.

Having yet to score in the first half and down, 7-0, the Dogs got on the board with about 30 seconds left in the second quarter as quarterback Colby Beaver connected with Trenton Hillewaert for a seven-yard touchdown catch, the Titans putting up a wall for the following two-point attempt.

The third quarter was quiet, but the small crowd in the visitor stands had lots to cheer about at the beginning of the fourth as Coal Ridge had a breakaway run from the 20-yard line to move further into the lead.

Though the PAT was good, the Titans’ special teams were not fortunate from there, when a bad snap on a later punt attempt was downed right in the red zone to give Moffat County prime scoring position.

Josh Teeter broke loose to get them as far as the 5, but the score was not to be. However, as Coal Ridge lined up to boot it again, Dalton Hatten blocked the punt and Angel Rodriguez recovered to put the offense back on the field with 15 to go and about 90 seconds on the clock.

Beaver twice fired off passes to Connor Etzler, the second of which was right in the end zone, only for the TD to be negated and the Dogs pushed back due to a holding call.

A completion to Greg Hixson for about 15 would have gotten the home team a first down, but another call against the Dogs made it fourth and long, and Lady Luck was fresh out of favors after that.

Jefferson Piatt played fullback and punted for the team. He surmised that Coal Ridge’s JV was looking for a little vengeance after Moffat County varsity’s 28-3 triumph over the Titans in New Castle.

“It’s all about those flags, that’s what killed us,” he said.

JV players will suit up and are likely to see some minutes later this week during the varsity game against Steamboat Springs, the Sailor JV also scheduled to host them Oct. 17.

As for the Coal Ridge game, coaches were able to shrug off the loss as one that didn’t go their way despite solid effort.

“They were real classy, didn’t do anything special, we just didn’t take advantage of our opportunities,” said coach Jesse LaRose. “They battled, right in there the whole game, right to the last couple ticks.”

