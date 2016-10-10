Craig briefs: Election forum slated for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 12

Moffat County voters have an opportunity to get informed before casting their ballots in November at the 2016 Election Forum.

Hosted by the Craig Daily Press, KRAI/55 Country and the Craig Association of Realtors, the event takes place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Centennial Mall outside of KRAI.

The forum will provide candidates for the District 1 and District 2 seats on the Board of Moffat County Commissioners an opportunity to present their positions to voters.

In District 1, it’s a race between incumbent, unaffiliated candidate John Kinkaid, Republican Don Cook and write-in Republican candidate Andrea Camp. Incumbent Craig Mayor Ray Beck is running unopposed in District 2.

Those who are unable to attend the event in person, you can tune in on the radio at KRAI 102.3 or 55 Country 93.

Connections 4 Kids set to host Family Night

Connections 4 Kids will host its Firefighter Family night at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Center of Craig. Everyone is welcome. Smokey the Bear and friends from the Craig Fire/Rescue will be on-hand to receive hugs, answer questions and provide fire safety information. We will also have handouts to create successful fire escape plans at home. A craft, snacks and beverages will be provided.

Love Inc. in need of coats from community

Love Inc. is collecting gently used coats for distribution in October, November and December. Those who would like to donate, are asked to drop coats off at Calvary Baptist and Love Inc. The collection box for Love Inc. is in the entryway located at 656 School St.

Joyce Rankin to visit female Republicans

State Board of Education Candidate, Joyce Rankin (Incumbent), will be the guest speaker at the Women’s Republican Lunch/ Meeting at noon at the Clarion Inn on Friday, Oct. 14. There will be time for questions and answers. The public is invited to attend to listen, learn and visit with Rankin.