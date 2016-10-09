Moffat County teams tickled pink for October games

As is bound to happen in a sport like football, Jared Baker and his teammates have had more than a few moments of physical discomfort this season. Yet, it’s keeping in mind that others have had an even tougher time that helps keep things in perspective.

As part of October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Moffat County High School athletics teams will be showing their support for survivors and victims of the disease by sporting pink apparel and hosting Pink Games this month.

The first official pink event will be the volleyball team, who will be clad in pink and black socks this Saturday when they host Roaring Fork.

The colorful stockings are provided by The Memorial Hospital, who have had multiple dealings with the team in past years, including pink shirts and a pink game ball signed by players.

Head coach Erin Knez said the team will also take time to honor loved ones who have struggled with breast cancer or any type of cancer, a pre-game ceremony the squad also did last season.

“We are nothing without our support system, whether it’s parents, aunts and uncles, siblings, family friends, so we need to acknowledge these people who may be in difficult times and are showing strength and perseverance,” she said. “Those are the kind of positive things we want to reinforce.”

Members of MCHS boys soccer have already taken to wearing pink on the field with headbands and bandanas, but they’ll break out the honorary gear in greater numbers as part of their Oct. 18 game against Delta.

Coach Harry Tripp said he also hopes to do a tribute to family members and also get players thinking about the significance of the month.

“We want to think about what it stands for,” he said. “I want to get them to reflect on that in practice.”

The tail end of the month will see the varsity football team pull out all the stops with the entire roster suited in specialty pink jerseys during the Bulldogs’ Oct. 28 game against Aspen, a project coach Keith Gille and his players have wanted to do for over a year.

The jerseys will serve as a fundraiser as well — the team will collect community sponsorships for each player, and after the game is done, each player will autograph their uniform, and it’s the sponsor’s to keep. Sponsors will also be honored in the program on game night.

Baker, an MCHS sophomore, said he will be thinking of his late grandfather, who battled cancer, as well as his aunt, Amanda Wooten, who recently experienced an amputation of her left leg following side effects from cancer when she was about his age.

“It’s bringing awareness of the situation for people who have lost a battle or the ones who are currently in it, and it helps bring some money in, too,” he said of the Pink Night festivities.

For more information on sponsorship rates and benefits for MCHS football’s Pink Game, contact Keith Gille at 970-597-0344 or at keith.gille@moffatsd.org.

