Government update for the week of Oct. 10

Moffat County Commissioners meeting

When: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

Agenda:

1) 8:30 to 8:35 a.m.: Call to order

Pledge of Allegiance/opening prayer

2) 8:35 to 8:45 a.m.: Consent agenda — Review and sign the following documents:

a) Approve Minutes: Oct. 4

b) Monthly treasurer’s report

3) 8:45 to 9 a.m.: General discussion

Please note that the board may discuss any topic relevant to county business, whether or not the topic has been specifically noted on this agenda.

4) 9 to 9:15 a.m.: Planning and Zoning — Jerry Hoberg

• Southwestern Energy gathering line — Conditional Use Permit C-16-05

5) 9:15 to 9:30 a.m.: Road & Bridge Department — Dan Miller

• Monthly reports

6) 9:30 to 10 a.m.: The Memorial Hospital — Andy Daniels and Jennifer Riley

• Hospital update

7) 10 to 10:15 a.m.: Finance Department — Chuck Grobe

• Present proposed 2017 county budget

8) 10:15 to 10:30 a.m.: Horizons — Susan Mizen

• Present letter of support for USDA grant for agency vehicle assistance

Craig City Council meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Craig Municipal Building, 300 W. Fourth St., Craig

Agenda:

1) Pledge of allegiance and moment of silence

2) Call to order

3) Approval of minutes from Sept. 27 meeting

4) Approval of September bills

5) Approval of agenda

6) Consent agenda

• Renewal of tavern liquor license for Cool Water Grille, 337 W. Victory Way

• Approve modification of premises for east Kum & Go showing new location of beer and points of service (cash registers) in new store

7) Council reports

8) Audiences

• Kathy Connell and David Eller will give an update from CDOT

• Tamara Curtis, executive director of Advocates Crisis Support Services will present a proclamation for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

• Jennifer Riley, marketing director, and Andy Daniels, CEO, of The Memorial Hospital will give an update

9) Other business

• P. J. Nichols will request approval of a letter of support for the Hunting Works for Colorado program

• Ordinance No. 1054 (second reading) — an ordinance amending the noise ordinance as contained in Section 9.42.040 of the Craig Municipal Code

• Ordinance No. 1055 (second reading) — an ordinance establishing standards for control of backflow and cross-connection by water users.

• Ordinance 1056 (first reading) — an ordinance amending the section 2.04.010 of the Craig Municipal Code concerning the time of regular city council meetings

10) Staff reports

• September police report

11) City manager and city attorney reports

12) Audience comments

13) Additional council reports

14) Adjourn