Craig Sports Briefs for Oct. 10, 2016: Win big in Daily Press Fan of the Week Contest

Do you attend every single Bulldog sporting event? Now is your chance to earn some bragging rights as well as other prizes as part of the Craig Daily Press Fan of the Week Contest.

Each week, the newspaper will run a crowd photo from a local sporting event and highlight one of the spectators. Watch for the ad to run Wednesdays to see if your loyalty to the blue and white has paid off, and come by the Daily Press office at 466 Yampa Ave. if you’re the lucky winner.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.

Moffat County girls basketball to host ball drop, youth camp

The Moffat County High School girls basketball program will host a golf ball drop fundraiser during the Homecoming football game Oct. 14.

Entries will be on sale throughout the night at a cost of $10 per ball, with the drop taking place after the game. The winner will be closest to the pin and will take home $1,000.

MCHS Lady Bulldogs players and coaches will also host a free camp for girls grades three through six involved in Craig Parks & Recreation hoops, teaching fundamental skills in the sport.

The camp will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

For more information, call coach Kenley Nebeker at 970-826-6612.

Safari Club raffle offers big prizes

The Yampa Valley Chapter of Safari Club International will host a ticket drawing as a fundraiser for its yearly activities.

The grand prize is a Smith and Wesson rifle complete with adjustable stock, adjustable barrel and 4,000 rounds of ammunition. Second prize is a pair of tickets to SCI’s annual convention in Las Vegas held February 2017.

Tickets are $10 apiece or $50 for six and are available at Rummel Chiropractic, Chapman’s Automotive, Northwest Pawn Shop, Mountain Man Taxidermy, Big Cat Taxidermy and Steamboat Springs Chamber of Commerce.

The drawing will take place at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Mountain Man Taxidermy. Winners do not need to be present.

Projects funded by Yampa Valley Chapter include 4-H shooting sports, Cast n’ Blast, youth programs and Colorado moose transplant.

For more information, call Karl Huntsman at 970-819-2531.