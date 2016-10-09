CNCC soccer stays on attack in Utah games

The Colorado Northwestern Community College soccer teams remain winless this season, but personal victories over the past weekend keep the program ever hopeful.

CNCC Spartans were back on the road Friday and Saturday in Price, Utah to meet the Golden Eagles of Utah State University Eastern.

The women’s team mixed its players around in both games, minus starting goalie Hannah Walker in Friday’s match, putting Bethanie Najera in the box, ending the day 11-0. Walker was back in good health the following day and also in the field as Amairani Acosta was put in goal for the second half to nurse an ankle injury.

A greater attack by the Spartan ladies included two shots by Walker despite minimal field experience, but even more importantly, the group’s first goal, scored by Marilin Villalta off the assist by Najera, who also had two shots during the day.

The final was 10-1, but the streak of goose eggs finally coming to an end showed massive improvement, said head coach Lance Noble.

“Best half of the season so far,” he said.

Even more noteworthy is USU Eastern’s ranking as the 16th best women’s junior college team in the nation, according to National Soccer Coaches Association of America.

The men had a more varied weekend.

A 5-2 Friday — both goals scored by Jesus Cazares — was a good warmup for CNCC, but the Eagles soared the following day, taking the 10-1 win over the Spartans, flustering goalie Luis Lopez, replacing the injured Edgar Martinez for the remainder of the season.

“As a team defensively, we were really bad in the first half, but we got better,” Noble said of the Saturday game.

Miguel Rodriguez scored CNCC men’s lone goal Saturday, assisted by Jarod Mondsir.

CNCC teams will have their busiest week yet, back in Utah for a Wednesday game with Salt Lake Community College and Thursday against Ephraim’s Snow College, back at home Saturday at Loudy-Simsson Park to host College of Southern Nevada. An Oct. 22 rematch against USU at home will be the season finale.

“Five games in eight days,” Noble said. “No matter what the score is, no matter what the circumstances are, they just keep playing.”

Contact Andy Bockelman at 970-875-1793 or abockelman@CraigDailyPress.com