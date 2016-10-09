Business Buzz: Local shops offer breast cancer awareness products

Some Craig shops are offering their support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month — and for victims of the disease year-round — by offering a variety of products sporting the awareness campaign’s pink ribbon icon.

The Embroidery Shoppe, 519 Yampa Ave., sells pink ribbon manicure sets, engravable items and pink T-shirts with antlers and the words, “Save the Racks.”

Owner Renata Beason said that hunters love the T-shirts and often take them home for loved ones.

The Giving Tree, 525 Yampa Ave., also carries a variety of collectible and wearable items, including totes, jewelry, scarves, magnets and mugs. Owner Liz Davis said that while she has customers who appreciate the selection, the pink ribbon merchandise holds a personal connection for her. She lost a sister-in-law last year to cancer, and she has a cousin fighting cancer currently.

“It’s very important to me, and I have customers who have had breast cancer, and they’re doing well, which is a wonderful miracle,” Davis said. “So when I see breast cancer stuff, I stop and think about it.”

Linda Riley, manager of the The Memorial Hospital (TMH) Gift Shop at 750 Hospital Loop, said she carries jewelry and other gift items at the nonprofit store to help support those suffering.

“The more people that are aware of breast cancer and the prevention, then I think we get more women involved so that maybe, maybe one day we won’t have a devastating disease happen to women, and to men also,” Riley said.

The shop, operated by the hospital’s Volunteer Auxiliary, is offering 10 percent off all items that have pink on them through the month of October. Also, each woman who receives a mammogram in October will be entered into a drawing for a breast cancer-themed gift basket. TMH employees will also be entered into a similar drawing.

Riley said that she supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month as a way to share information and funding to “try to get a cure for it, because it’s devastating.”

Sales-focused Lunch and Learn set for Oct. 19

Colorado Northwestern Community College, Craig Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Workforce Center and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership are hosting a workshop next week as part of their monthly Lunch and Learn series for businesses.

“The Five Proven Ways to Increase Profits” is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 19 in room 185 at CNCC, 2801 West Ninth St., Craig.

Terry Barber with ActionCOACH will lead the class, which will help business owners understand the five areas of marketing and sales for maximum profit: number of leads, conversion rate, average price per sale, number of transactions and margins.

RSVPs are not required, and the event is offered free of charge. Participants should take a sack lunch. For more information, call Desiree Moore at 970-824-1135.

Broadband survey now available for Moffat County residents

The Moffat County Broadband Planning Team is asking community members to complete a survey of their current internet speed and usage and hopes for future access.

The survey will help the team to develop strategies to improve infrastructure in Moffat County communities so that residents and business owners will have access to high-speed internet.

The team’s local funding partners include Tri-State Generation and Transmission, Colorado Northwestern Community College, The Memorial Hospital, Yampa Valley Electric Association and Danner Communications,

The survey — which has separate questions for residential and commcerial users — takes less than 10 minutes to complete and can be found by visiting www.cmedp.com and clicking on the “Broadband” icon in the bottom right-hand corner on the home page.

For more information or for a paper survey, call Audrey Danner at 970-321-2021.

Locals Love You More contest underway

The Downtown Business Association launched its Locals Love You More contest Saturday.

The contest is a way for local businesses to appreciate their customers, who save their receipts between Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. For every $250 spent, documented with receipts from participating businesses, shoppers get an entry into a drawing to win one of two $250 spree dollar prizes. Spree dollars can be spent at nearly any business in Craig.

This round of the contest includes 50 businesses, the most the contest has ever featured, said Kandee Dilldine, owner of KS Kreations. Businesses can still sign up to participate with a $50 fee.

For a list of participating businesses and contest rules, visit KS Kreations, 523 Yampa Ave., The Kitchen Shop of Craig, 557 Yampa Ave., or Downtown Books, Coffee and Gifts, 543 Yampa Ave.

For more information about the Locals Love You More contest, call Dilldine at 824-2151 or Karen Brown at 824-7898.