Bulldog Sports for the week of Oct. 10, 2016

Monday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity football vs. Coal Ridge at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Tuesday

5 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity soccer at Vail Mountain School in Vail

5:15 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation Doak Walker fifth- and sixth-grade tackle football at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.

Wednesday

2 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College women’s soccer at Salt Lake Community College in Salt Lake City, Utah

4 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College men’s soccer at Salt Lake Community College in Salt Lake City, Utah

5:15 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation Doak Walker third- and fourth-grade tackle football championships at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.

7 p.m. Moffat County High School Powder Puff Football Tournament at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Thursday

2 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College women’s soccer at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah

4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity soccer vs. Roaring Fork at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College men’s soccer at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah

6 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity soccer vs. Roaring Fork at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Friday

3 p.m. Moffat County High School C-Team volleyball vs. Delta at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity volleyball vs. Delta at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity volleyball vs. Delta at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

7 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity football vs. Steamboat Springs at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Saturday

8 a.m. Moffat County High School cross country at Homecoming Time Trials at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

11 a.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity soccer vs. Grand Valley at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

11 a.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College women’s soccer vs. College of Southern Nevada at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

1 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College men’s soccer vs. College of Southern Nevada at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

1 p.m. Moffat County High School C-Team volleyball vs. Roaring Fork at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

2 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity volleyball vs. Roaring Fork at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

3 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity volleyball at vs. Roaring Fork at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Sunday

None