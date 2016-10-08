‘Ready, set, glow!’ — The Memorial Hospital Glow Run lights up night

For those who enjoy running, all that might be necessary is an open stretch of land and a pair of supportive shoes, but dressing like a superhero or a children’s book character covered in glow sticks certainly doesn’t make the experience any less pleasant.

Photo Gallery The Memorial Hospital Glow Run 5K The third annual evening running event hosted by TMH included about 150 participants clad in costumes and glow sticks, raising funds for Moffat County Cancer Society and TMH Foundation.

The Memorial Hospital’s third annual Glow Run 5K provided luminescence, laughs and more Saturday night as about 150 participants sped along the property of TMH and Colorado Northwestern Community College.

Counted off at the starting line by Jennifer Riley with a “ready, set, glow!” the teams and individuals got moving quickly.

The largest gathering was named The Pink Yinks, named after the ink-drinking imp of Dr. Seuss’s “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish,” about 20 runners of all ages sporting pictures of the fictitious creature on their backs and poufy adornments on top of their heads and specially made tails.

Nature seemed on their sides with a pinkish hue in the sky to add to the signature color of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“Just something colorful so we could promote breast cancer survivors and prevention,” said team captain Terri Jourgensen, who also wore a more direct message for the topic emblazoned on her shirt: “A feel a day keeps the doctor away.”

The Yinks won best group costume, while prizes also went to the top finishers in the race. Moffat County High School cross country’s Riley Allen, Connor Scranton and Carter Severson shared the honor as fastest overall runners and top boys, while Steven Walls was the fastest adult male.

Fastest adult woman went to Amanda Armstrong, and Halle Hamilton and Emma Jones were the swiftest girls.

Others who ran the course may have taken it slower but still enjoyed the evening, such as Flower Duarte and her sister, Daniela.

“It was my first race ever, so I want it documented,” Flower laughed. “It’s amazing, a great fundraiser.”

Riley, TMH’s chief of marketing and business development, said the event continues to grow as a way to support Moffat County Cancer Society and TMH Foundation.

“There’s been a lot more people on teams, more with glow sticks this year, a lot of people getting into it,” she said.

Contact Andy Bockelman at 970-875-1793 or abockelman@CraigDailyPress.com.