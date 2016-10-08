Moffat County High School's Josie Timmer takes a bump during the Lady Bulldogs' Saturday game in Gunnison. MCHS lost, 3-0, and will next play Friday at home against Delta.

Bobby Reyes/Gunnison Country Times

Moffat County volleyball outgunned by Gunnison

By Craig Daily Press Staff Report

Saturday, October 8, 2016

Moffat County High School varsity volleyball lost Saturday in three sets while on the road in Gunnison.

With defeats of 25-15, 25-17 and 25-21 in their latest, the Lady Bulldogs move to 5-12 overall and 2-7 in the 3A Western Slope League.

2016 Moffat County High School volleyball season

Time(s), Date(s) — Opponent/Event, Home/Away; Varsity Score, Win/Loss
  • 4:30, 5:30, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25Steamboat Springs, Away; 3-0, Loss
  • 4, 5, 6 p.m. Aug. 30West Grand, Home; 3-0, Loss
  • TBD, Sept. 2Mancos at Rangely Tournament, Away; 2-0, Win
  • TBD, Sept. 2Soroco at Rangely Tournament, Away; 2-1, Win
  • TBD, Sept. 3Hotchkiss at Rangely Tournament, Away; 2-1, Loss
  • TBD, Sept. 3Rangely at Rangely Tournament, Away; 2-0, Win
  • 4:30, 5:30, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6Roaring Fork, Away; 3-1, Loss
  • 4, 5, 6 p.m. Sept. 9Cedaredge, Away; 3-0, Loss
  • 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. Sept. 17Coal Ridge, Away; 3-0, Loss
  • 4, 5, 6 p.m. Sept. 22Grand Valley, Home; 3-0, Loss
  • 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon Sept. 24Basalt, Away; 3-0, Loss
  • 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. Sept. 24Basalt, Away; 3-2, Win
  • 4:30, 5:30, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27Rifle, Away; 3-1, Loss
  • 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. Oct. 1Olathe, Away; 3-2, Win
  • 4:30, 5:30, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4Aspen, Away; 3-1, Loss
  • 5, 6 7 p.m. Oct. 6Meeker, Home; 3-0, Loss
  • 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. Oct. 8 — Gunnison, Away; 3-0, Loss
  • 3, 4, 5, p.m. Oct. 14 — Delta, Home
  • 1, 2, 3 p.m. Oct. 15 — Roaring Fork, Home
  • 4, 5, 6 p.m. Oct. 17 — Steamboat Springs, Home
  • 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. Oct. 24 — Cedaredge, Home
  • 5, 6 p.m. Oct. 25 — Grand Junction Central, Home
  • 4:30, 5:30, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27 — Aspen, Away

    • MCHS girls will be at home for their next five games, starting with a Friday Homecoming match with WSL opponent Delta and a subsequent meeting with Roaring Fork the next day.

    Friday’s games will start early to accommodate the multiple sporting events at the school, and C-Team will play at 3 p.m., junior varsity at 4 p.m. and varsity at 5 p.m. The Roaring Fork games start at 1 p.m.

