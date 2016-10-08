Moffat County volleyball outgunned by Gunnison

Moffat County High School varsity volleyball lost Saturday in three sets while on the road in Gunnison.

With defeats of 25-15, 25-17 and 25-21 in their latest, the Lady Bulldogs move to 5-12 overall and 2-7 in the 3A Western Slope League.

MCHS girls will be at home for their next five games, starting with a Friday Homecoming match with WSL opponent Delta and a subsequent meeting with Roaring Fork the next day.

Friday’s games will start early to accommodate the multiple sporting events at the school, and C-Team will play at 3 p.m., junior varsity at 4 p.m. and varsity at 5 p.m. The Roaring Fork games start at 1 p.m.