Moffat County runners breaking away late in season

Friday saw one group of Northwest Colorado runners finish the season on a high note and another just starting to peak as they come into the final weeks.

Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School cross country teams excelled at recent meets, as MCHS traveled to the Front Range for the large-scale Pat Amato Classic in Northglenn and CMS completed their year at the Delta Pantherfest.

Nearly all MCHS runners hit a new season best, and in many cases a personal best, during the heavily competitive field that had more than 550 runners in varsity races alone.

Riley Allen outran the 17-minute mark for the first time in an official race, clocking in at 16 minutes, 42 seconds, placing 33rd. Hayden’s Chris Carrouth followed with 17:13 for 68th, as did Connor Scranton (17:17, 74) and Carter Severson (17:28, 91) Brandon Beason (17:53, 116), Tyler Driggs (19:17, 212) and Wyatt Bellio (19:50, 237), all taking season bests in the varsity rankings and taking 12th among 42 full teams.

In the JV results, all Moffat County boys had their lowest times of the season as well, according to MileSplit, including Garrett Flint (19:36, 101), Wyatt Boatright (20:03, 118), Jerod Chacon (20:41, 149), Nick Pugh (21:11, 168), AJ Barber (22:08, 199), Colin Jensen (23:09, 215) and Wilson Eike (23:22, 216).

Hayden’s Makenna Knez finished in front for MCHS girls, with 88th place at a best of 20:57, the smaller, varsity-only group consisting of Madysen Cramer (21:09, 97), Liberty Hippely (21:14, 101), Kaylee Durham (22:51, 185), Abby Bohne (23:07, 197) and Allison Villard (24:27, 222), placing 26th of 37 teams.

In Delta, CMS boys won their 3K race as a team, with their fastest five all in the top 10 to take a mere 18 points, Wyatt Mortenson and teammate Coltyn Terry only steps apart in second and third place among 53 harriers at 10:25 and 10:28, respectively, with Carter Behrman, Logan Hafey and Noah Mortneson taking fourth, sixth and eighth.

Craig girls were led by Halle Hamilton fourth of 55 at 11:56, right behind a trio of Crested Butte runners — CMS girls finishing second behind the Gunnison school — Emma Jones sixth, Rylie Felten eighth, Breeana Meats ninth and Shaylee Patterson 14th.

Also rounding out the season were Alexis Jones, Raine Harrell, Mackenzi Telford, Tate Severson, Tiana Nichols, Paris James, Alayna Behrman, Boden Reidhead, Ian Trevenen, Isaac Vallem, Jaden DeGraff, Forrest Siminoe, Evan Allen, Kadin Hume, Garrett Mercer and Tommy Driggs.

While CMS is finished for the fall, MCHS has a few more events to look forward to, starting with a time trial Oct. 15 at Loudy-Simpson Park, where they’ll work to get times even lower before the following week’s regional championships.