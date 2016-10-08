Man arrested in Grand Junction for role in death tied to ‘extreme domestic violence’

GARFIELD COUNTY — On Saturday, the Grand Junction SWAT Team apprehended a man wanted on an alleged homicide charge, according to a news release from Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday evening, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office investigated a lead at Glenwood Springs’ Pinon Pines apartment complex, finding a deceased 24-year-old woman.

Gustavo Olivo-Tellez was believed to be the primary suspect in what the release described as an “extreme case of domestic violence.”

Investigation revealed that Olivo-Tellez was likely in the Grand Junction area, and following the procurement of search warrants, the SWAT Team found and apprehended him.

Olivo-Tellez had a previous domestic violence warrant as well and will be charged with first-degree murder of the victim, whose name has not yet been released by authorities.

Multiple agencies assisted in the case, according to the release, including Glenwood Springs Police Department, Garfield County Coroner’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority, the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Grand Junction Police Department, US Marshals Service, Garfield County Department of Human Services, Mesa County Department of Human Services and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.