Craig briefs: Election forum slated for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Moffat County voters have an opportunity to get informed before casting their ballots in November at the 2016 Election Forum.

Hosted by the Craig Daily Press, KRAI/55 Country and the Craig Association of Realtors, the event takes place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Centennial Mall outside of KRAI.

The forum will provide candidates for the District 1 and District 2 seats on Board of Moffat County Commissioners an opportunity to present their positions to voters.

In District 1, it’s a race between incumbent, unaffiliated candidate John Kinkaid, Republican Don Cook and write-in Republican candidate Andrea Camp. Incumbent Craig Mayor Ray Beck is running unopposed in District 2.

Those who are unable to attend the event in person, you can tune in on the radio at KRAI 102.3 or 55 Country 93.

Connections 4 Kids to host Family Night

Connections 4 Kids will host its Firefighter Family night at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Center of Craig. Everyone is welcome. Smokey the Bear and friends from the Craig Fire/Rescue will be on-hand to receive hugs, answer questions and provide fire safety information. We will also have handouts to create successful fire escape plans at home. A craft, snacks and beverages will be provided.

Love Inc. in need of coats from community

Love Inc. is collecting gently used coats for distribution in October, November and December. Those who would like to donate, drop coats off at Calvary Baptist and Love Inc. The collection box for Love Inc. is in the entryway located at 656 School St.

CDOT aims to decrease fatalities with campaign

For driving safety in Colorado, 2015 was a bad year, with a nearly 12 percent spike in traffic fatalities, according to a news release. CDOT statistics show that 2016 isn’t much better.

As of Sept. 20, there had been 423 traffic fatalities across the state. Last year at this time, there had been 415.

Of this year’s total, 147 people were not wearing seat belts. To illustrate the danger posed by not buckling up — and the gravity of the situation — stencils representing those 147 victims of unbuckled crashes have been painted on the sidewalks surrounding Civic Center Park. Each stencil carries the message: “Be a Survivor. Buckle Up.”

CDOT increased public education and community outreach about seatbelt use during the Beware of the Beltless campaign. The campaign focused on the often unknown fact that not wearing a seat belt poses a risk to others in the vehicle, not just the unbuckled occupant. In the event of a crash, an unbelted occupant can act as a projectile and cause serious or even fatal harm to other occupants.

The campaign utilized a broad range of channels, including paid advertising, community partnerships, attendance at community events, developing printed and digital educational collateral, CDOT and HealthONE campaign-specific webpages, and press conferences and media relations.

A new CDOT survey shows the statewide seat belt use rate fell slightly in 2016. The average statewide use rate fell from 85 to 84 percent — lower than the national average of 88.5 percent — and some counties have abysmal use rates.

Craig artisans accept applications for market

Applications are being accepted for the seventh annual Holiday Artisan Market, according to a news release. The event will be held Dec. 2 and 3 at the Pavilion at the Moffat County Fairgrounds in Craig. Deadline for the applications is Oct. 7. Email yampavalleyartisans@gmail.com for an application and more information.