Superfood Tip: Eat more pumpkins

By Craig Daily Press Staff Report

Friday, October 7, 2016

It’s that time of year where you see pumpkins in the grocery store. That means you can make pumpkin soup, pumpkin bars or pumpkin cake — to name a few.

But what’s the nutritional value of pumpkins?

According to medicalnewstoday.com, pumpkins are a rich source of vitamin A and have one of the best-known sources of the antioxidant beta-carotene. They also help reduce high blood pressure.

