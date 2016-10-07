Superfood Tip: Eat more pumpkins

It’s that time of year where you see pumpkins in the grocery store. That means you can make pumpkin soup, pumpkin bars or pumpkin cake — to name a few.
But what’s the nutritional value of pumpkins?
According to medicalnewstoday.com, pumpkins are a rich source of vitamin A and have one of the best-known sources of the antioxidant beta-carotene. They also help reduce high blood pressure.
