Superfood Tip: Eat more pumpkins

It’s that time of year where you see pumpkins in the grocery store. That means you can make pumpkin soup, pumpkin bars or pumpkin cake — to name a few.

But what’s the nutritional value of pumpkins?

According to medicalnewstoday.com, pumpkins are a rich source of vitamin A and have one of the best-known sources of the antioxidant beta-carotene. They also help reduce high blood pressure.