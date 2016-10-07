FBI places missing Craig teen on endangered runaway list

A missing Craig teen has been placed on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s endangered runaway list, bringing additional law enforcement resources into the search.

Katrina Treacy, 14, was last seen by her mother, Jean Robertson, on Aug. 23. She has not heard from her daughter since.

Craig Police Department Commander Bill Leonard said there have been no developments in the case and there is still no indication Treacy was abducted, but other factors led the local FBI office in Glenwood to put the child on a national register for endangered runaways.

“Just based on her age and the fact there had not been any definitive sighting of her for the period of time, they agreed to put her out on their endangered runaway list,” he said.

The listing means Treacy’s information will be published to state and national law enforcement agencies, Leonard said.

“It’s a little bit more of a notification put out,” he said.

Robertson told the Craig Daily Press in September that her daughter did not take her cell phone with her but did take a tablet device, as well as a picture of her brother and a few clothes.

“That’s all we can find missing,” she said.

Robertson told the Craig Daily Press she was surprised when Katrina initially disappeared.

“Everybody thought she was happy, doing good, and we were supposed to go get her backpack and school supplies,” she said. “She told me she loved me, couldn’t wait to get her new school stuff, then I woke up the next morning and she wasn’t there.”

Leonard said the search for Treacy will continue but there are no recent developments and no evidence pointing towards anything but a runaway situation.

“We have no indication of anything other than she ran away,” he said.

Katrina Treacy is five feet, four inches tall, 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Those with information are asked to call Craig Police Department at 970-826-2360, Jean Robertson at 970-620-1470 or Katrina’s uncle, Danny Wofford, of Elizabeth, at 303-883-0241.

