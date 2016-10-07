On the record for Oct. 7

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, Oct. 4

In the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, an officer responded to a noise complaint and cited one man for trespassing.

In the 200 block of West Victory Way, officers arrested one man for allegedly failing to comply with probation.

In the 600 block of Texas Avenue, officers received a report of a threat.

Thursday, Oct. 6

In the 600 block of Finley Lane, an officer conducted a traffic stop, which resulted in the arrest of one man who allegedly failed to register as a sex offender, violated bond and possessed a weapon as a previous offender.

In the 1600 block of A Street, an officer took a report of theft of pills and cash.

In the 700 block of Tucker Street, officers arrested one man a failure to appear warrant as well as obstruction.

In the 400 block of Yampa Avenue, an officer took a report of a suspected break-in attempt.

Moffat County Jail

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Mark Emerson Dalrymple, 61, of Dinosaur, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Jack Ira Gates, 37, of Dinosaur, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Remington Matthew Baer, 43, of Snowmass, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of driving drunk, weaving and driving without working taillights.

Nicholas James Johnson, 19, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Dennis Strandridge, 44, of Hayden, was booked into Moffat County Jail on charges of driving while ability impaired and not using a turn signal.

Jarrett Tenney, 38, of Dinosaur, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jeffery Paul Noland, 28, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of driving under a restricted license, possession of a controlled substance, weaving and driving with an open container of alcohol.

Luis Gonzalez-Chacon, 33, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold for immigration services.